(Bloomberg) -- Ted Baker Plc warned that weak sales and increasing competition will hurt its results for the year ending in January, another setback for the troubled U.K. retailer.

The company said it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to be in the range of 50 million pounds to 60 million pounds ($63 million to $76 million).

“Ongoing consumer uncertainty in a number of key markets and elevated levels of promotional activity across our global markets have resulted in extremely difficult trading conditions during the financial year to date,” Ted Baker said in a statement Tuesday, adding that it expects those factors to keep affecting its results for the rest of the fiscal year.

Ted Baker issued a profit warning in March as well, and separately contended with the resignation of founder Ray Kelvin following allegations that he gave unwanted hugs. Lindsay Page was named chief executive officer in April after filling the role in an acting role since December.

The company also said Tuesday that revenue rose 3.8%, or 1.9% at constant currencies, in the 19 weeks ended Saturday.

“The performance reflects difficult and unpredictable trading conditions, unseasonable weather experienced across North America in the early part of the period and the highly promotional retail environment across our global markets,” Ted Baker said.

