Actor Ted Danson is best known for his work in TV shows like Cheers, The Good Place and CSI. But Danson has also been an environmental advocate for decades; he sits on the board of Oceana, a global ocean-conservation group. He sat down with Bloomberg to explain why he's passionate about protecting marine life before resuming his annual role as host of Oceana's SeaChange Summer Party on October 22 in Laguna Beach, California.

I grew up in Tucson, Arizona, but we would visit my cousins in Pasadena and then drive down to Laguna or La Jolla del Mar and rent a little summer cottage. Coming from the desert to the ocean — I was four or five at time — I fell in love with the ocean, even back then.

But then, it wasn’t really registering with me until the third year of Cheers, when my family moved back from New York into a neighborhood in Santa Monica. We learned that Occidental Petroleum wanted to drill 60 oil wells right in Santa Monica Bay and the Pacific Palisades.

In the beginning, my concerns were more selfish, because they were going to pipe it right past some schools in the neighborhood. And we knew that there would be oil leaks, because we lived through Santa Barbara in 1969. [In January 1969, a blowout of a Union Oil rig off Santa Barbara’s coast spilled 3 million gallons of oil that washed onto what were pristine beaches.] So we knew it could be disastrous.

I joined a group called No Oil Inc. We couldn’t match the oil companies dollar for dollar, but we got the measure on the ballot so people would vote on it. And it was very scary, because, you know, that can go either way. But we won.

The man who was running No Oil Inc., Robert Sulnick, an environmental lawyer, and I hit it off. We started an organization called the American Oceans Campaign in somebody’s garage. People were talking about oceans before we came along, but I think we did energize the conversation in the mid-’80s. We did that for 12 years and then merged with Oceana, which is more international. [Disclaimer: Bloomberg Philanthropies, the philanthropic organization of Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News owner Bloomberg LP, is a donor to Oceana.]

As an organization, we have the best scientists and lawyers and some of the knowledge of these mentors has trickled down to me.

Oceana is campaign driven, and its whole purpose, to put it simplistically, is to put more fish in the ocean. If our oceans were healthy, they could produce a billion fish meals a day forever. It’s a perfect protein — you’re not using fresh water, or very little, and you’re not cutting down any trees to grow something or to feed something.

Science knows what to do to make our oceans healthy again, and to make our fisheries abundant. One of the major concerns is the amount of oil pollution that ends up in the water column. With a spill you can clean up the kind of sexy, newsworthy oil slick, but the rest of the oil is already gone down into the water column and is destroying fish, and for some fish, the ability to reproduce.

An oil spill is not just the stuff that destroys tourism, like oil on the beaches. It is having a very harmful, long-lasting effect on the fisheries of the world. So if you’re opening up offshore drilling in the most sensitive environmental areas, it just makes no sense.

I started as a campaigner because of offshore oil drilling and here we are again, right back talking about offshore oil drilling. A political hiccup somewhere around the world, or somebody starts a war, and all of a sudden oil becomes this huge threat and weapon. So what do you do? Well, it becomes an excuse to open up more drilling by the oil companies.

You’re always having to do battle with the idea of drilling more in the ocean. It is something you have to keep on fighting, because otherwise it’ll keep coming up.

