(Bloomberg) -- Teen clothing chain rue21 Inc. is working with AlixPartners LLP for operational help as the company racks up earnings losses, according to people familiar with the situation.

Year-to-date, the retailer has posted negative Ebitda, a measure of earnings, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Messages left with rue21 were not returned, while a representative with AlixPartners declined to comment.

The chain recently underwent a change in its C-suite, with Josh Burris taking over as chief executive officer in March. Burris had previously served as the head of GNC Holdings Inc., following the vitamin chain’s restructuring in 2020.

In October, rue21 entered into negotiations with its lenders to avert a second bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported. It went through a bankruptcy in 2017, after its sales were hurt by falling foot traffic and changing consumer habits.

It operates more than 600 stores.

