Teen Has Raised $1.5 Million for Abortion Funds in the Week Since Matt Gaetz Mocked Her

(Bloomberg) -- A fundraiser for abortion groups popularized by a Texas teenager singled out by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has grown to $1.5 million and counting.

Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old political strategist for the activist collective Gen Z for Change, said the drive hit that figure as of Friday, nearly three times the amount distributed last year by the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project, a national abortion fund.

Support poured out for Olivia, who refrains from using her surname to protect her privacy, after she criticized Gaetz’s speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit last weekend. “They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds, and they’re like ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest’,” the Florida Republican said of abortion-rights activists. After Olivia criticized Gaetz’s comments on Twitter, he mocked her in a tweeted response.

Olivia, who provides progressive political commentary to her more than 375,000 followers on TikTok, mobilized soon after and asked other pro-abortion rights activists to support Gen Z for Change’s fundraiser. Prior to her new campaign, the drive had raised $26,000.

“Representative Gaetz’s comments were reprehensible, disgusting, and outright despicable, but I am glad he directed his bigotry in my direction,” Olivia said in a statement on Thursday night. “We have now turned hatred into health care, and people across the country will be able to get access to abortion services because of it.”

In an emailed response to Bloomberg News, a spokesperson for Gaetz said that “America is now a pro-life nation” in the wake of Roe’s reversal and “no amount of solicitations will change that.”

Olivia’s efforts are part of a recent groundswell of donations for abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had provided federal protection for five decades. In the 24 hours following the June 24 decision, Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue said it saw $20.6 million in donations. In the week that followed, the figure number grew to $89 million.

Abortion funds, which primarily assist low-income people with abortion-related costs, have historically been unable to meet widespread demand and are likely to struggle further as restrictions or bans come into effect in the post-Roe landscape. The National Network of Abortion Funds, a group of 92 individual nonprofits, said its members were able to assist 35% of 230,000 calls it received between July 2019 and June 2020.

Claire Simon, initiatives specialist with Gen Z for Change, attributed the fundraiser’s success to “a combination of people supporting Olivia, people supporting abortion access and people really mad at Matt Gaetz.”

The group is currently furthering its initiative to protect abortion access and information — called SAFER — and is planning future mobilizations around the 2022 midterm elections. In her statement, Olivia urged followers to vote for pro-abortion rights candidates including Stacey Abrams in Georgia, and Beto O’Rourke and Rochelle Garza in Texas. “We must vote like it will save lives,” she said.

