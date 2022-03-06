(Bloomberg) -- The Florida teen who soared to fame tracking Elon Musk’s private jet has turned his sights on the yachts of Russian billionaires.

Jack Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, started tracking the aircraft of Russian oligarchs at the end of February. Now he’s following their yachts as the tycoons come under increasing sanctions pressure following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet on Twitter Is Now Chasing Russian Oligarchs

Sanctions on Russia’s elite are seen by many as a way to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin, who counts billionaires like Yevgeny Prigozhin and Igor Sechin as part of his inner circle. Italy and France have seized the superyachts of several oligarchs in recent days as authorities seeks to prevent them moving their assets.

Cops Are Blocking Superyachts of Sanctioned Russian Billionaires

Sweeney started tracking the private jets of Russia’s super-rich after receiving a number of requests. Using a list of planes being tracked by a blog called “Radar Spots,” Sweeney set up a Twitter account that has garnered more than 390,000 followers in just days.

