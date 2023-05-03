(Bloomberg) -- A teenager opened fire on his classmates in central Belgrade, killing eight and a security guard, while injuring another six schoolchildren and a teacher, Serbian police said Wednesday.

The perpetrator, identified only by his initials and said to be born in 2009, was arrested as an investigation continues into his motives for the shooting, according to a police report.

School shootings are rare in Serbia. The deadliest mass shooting in the country’s post-Yugoslav history happened in 2013 when a 60-year-old army veteran killed 13 people, including his own son.

