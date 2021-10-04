(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Iran’s foreign minister said the U.S. should release at least $10 billion of frozen Iranian funds if it wants Tehran to resume nuclear talks, casting another shadow on efforts to revive a 2015 atomic deal.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran had told the U.S. via intermediaries “a serious signal” was needed. That happened after U.S. President Joe Biden reached out to Iran about the negotiations, he told Iranian state TV. A sixth round of nuclear talks ended inconclusively in June and no date’s been set for the next one. It’s unclear whether Amirabdollahian was setting a hard precondition.

Separately, the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said he was hopeful talks could restart soon, without elaborating. The U.S. has said time is running out to bring back the 2015 accord, which lifted sanctions in return for limits on the Islamic State’s nuclear work.

Latest coverage

Oil

Oil was dipped ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Monday to discuss production policy amid a rapidly tightening market. Futures in New York traded near $76 a barrel after capping a sixth weekly gain on Friday.

Wall Street is turning more bullish on oil prices the longer Iran delays a resumption of nuclear talks.

Agenda

Today: OPEC+ meeting

