(Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Iran’s capital over the death of a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained for allegedly dressing immodestly.

Riot police used water cannon and fired tear gas to disperse crowds after hundreds of demonstrators skirmished with security forces in Tehran on Monday. The protesters had taken to the streets after the woman, Mahsa Amini, died last week in police custody.

Videos posted on social media sites showed protesters chanting “death to the dictator” and “I’ll kill whoever killed my sister” against a backdrop of armored officers and black police vans.

Other footage showed a burning dumpster and a police motorbike in flames. The videos couldn’t be independently verified by Bloomberg.

Amini suffered “heart failure” while comatose on Friday following her arrest in Tehran by a unit that polices how women dress under Islamic laws, according to a police statement.

Tehran’s police chief General Hossein Rahimi called Amini’s death an “unfortunate incident” but ruled out any wrongdoing by his units, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Iran’s parliament has said it is investigating.

Earlier on Monday, protesters held rallies at major universities in Tehran, Tasnim reported. Clashes also broke out over the weekend in Amini’s hometown in northwest Iran, where she was buried on Saturday.

Iran’s so-called “morality police” are widely reviled and are seen as the embodiment of efforts by the Islamic Republic’s government to enforce hardline religious beliefs on women and girls.

