(Bloomberg) -- Alireza Zakani, an arch-conservative lawmaker has been picked to run the Middle East’s second-largest metropolis following a vote by Tehran’s city council, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Zakani, who has been a loud voice of opposition to the nuclear deal and frequently admonished former President Hassan Rouhani for trying to develop better ties with the West, will take over from reformist Pirouz Hanachi, an architect by training.

Zakani was a candidate in Iran’s recent presidential election but withdrew in order to endorse Ebrahim Raisi, who entered office Tuesday and will be formally inaugurated at a ceremony Thursday.

A fierce critic of the West, as mayor Zakani will be involved in key decisions related to some of Iran’s largest public infrastructure projects, including the Tehran Metro and the city’s railway line.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.