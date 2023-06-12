(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Iran’s Supreme Leader said he would support a nuclear deal with the West as long as the country’s atomic industry remained “untouched.”

“You may want to reach some agreements, that’s not a problem, but the infrastructure shouldn’t be touched or destroyed,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech in Tehran on Sunday.

The comments came after Washington and Tehran denied reports last week that they were close to reaching an interim nuclear deal, which briefly led oil prices to drop. Any formal agreement would likely ease sanctions on Iran’s energy exports, allowing it to supply more oil.

Also on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over Iran’s nuclear program and said the Islamic Republic needs to take “concrete, verifiable steps to de-escalate.”

Latest coverage

Oil

Oil dropped on Monday amid ongoing concerns around demand and after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its price forecast again. Brent fell 1% in early trading to around $74 a barrel.

