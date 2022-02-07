(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Tehran said limited U.S. sanctions waivers were “good but not enough,” after the move by Washington which could help lay the groundwork for world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers Friday. In the short term, the decision will exempt foreign countries and companies that work in Iran’s civilian nuclear sector from American penalties.

A comprehensive nuclear deal would likely reintroduce limits on Iran’s atomic activities in return for the lifting of sanctions, including on oil exports. After months of talks, many obstacles may remain to a full deal.

Envoys are meant to reconvene for talks in Vienna in the coming days. Russia has said they could reach an agreement this month.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett he’d like to visit Israel this year during a call that included a discussion of the threat posed by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear pact and said its resurrection would make it easier for Iran to build an atomic weapon, something which Tehran denies it has plans to do.

Oil

Brent crude fluctuated in Asian trading following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014. The benchmark was 0.1% higher at $93.39 a barrel as of 2:11 p.m. in Singapore.

The Iranian nuclear talks are critical for oil traders. If there’s a deal, Tehran may be able to raise exports enough that crude prices fall. If not, they could move closer to $100 a barrel.

