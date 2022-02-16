(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian suggested there could be some flexibility on the Islamic Republic’s demand for guarantees that the U.S. will uphold a revived nuclear deal in the future.

Talks between Iran and world powers have been bogged down for months over the issue, as Tehran seeks legal assurances the U.S. won’t quit the deal like it did in 2018 under former U.S. President Donald Trump. Officials involved in the talks have said such a legal guarantee is impossible for President Joe Biden to deliver.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Amirabdollahian said the country’s negotiators had proposed to Western diplomats that U.S. Congress could at least make a political statement on Washington’s commitment to the nuclear accord. U.S. lawmakers have long been skeptical about talks with Iran.

Separately, Iran appears to be taking steps for its official return to the international oil market. Officials from state-owned National Iranian Oil Co. are meeting at least two South Korean refiners to discuss a potential return of supply, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

Oil

Oil steadied after the biggest one-day loss this year as investors attempted to assess whether the Ukraine crisis was easing after Russia said it had pulled some troops back from the border.

While European geopolitical risks will dominate this week, traders are also tracking the Iran talks. A fresh deal could potentially ease prices. A revived deal would boost Iran’s exports by 500,000 barrels a day initially in April-May, Citigroup wrote in a report.

