12h ago
Tel Aviv Shooting Leaves Six People in ‘Critical’ Condition
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Six people were injured in a shooting incident in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, emergency services said.
The shooting occurred at a bar on Dizengoff Street in the center of the city, according to a police spokesperson.
The attack comes just days after a deadly attack in the city of Bnei Brak, just outside Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is receiving regular updates on the matter, according to his spokesperson.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.