(Bloomberg) -- Six people were injured in a shooting incident in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, emergency services said.

The shooting occurred at a bar on Dizengoff Street in the center of the city, according to a police spokesperson.

The attack comes just days after a deadly attack in the city of Bnei Brak, just outside Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is receiving regular updates on the matter, according to his spokesperson.

