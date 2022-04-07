(Bloomberg) -- Six people were injured in a shooting incident in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, emergency services said. 

The shooting occurred at a bar on Dizengoff Street in the center of the city, according to a police spokesperson. 

The attack comes just days after a deadly attack in the city of Bnei Brak, just outside Tel Aviv. 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is receiving regular updates on the matter, according to his spokesperson. 

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.