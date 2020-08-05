(Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a U.S. supplier of virtual health care, agreed to buy Livongo Health Inc., which helps manage diabetes with connected devices, for about $18.5 billion, as the novel coronavirus pandemic spurs demand for remote medicine.

Each Livongo share will be exchanged for 0.5920 shares of Teladoc and $11.33 in cash, the companies said in a statement. At $159 per share, the price is 10% above Livongo’s close on Tuesday. Both boards backed the transaction, in which Teladoc holders will own 58% of the enlarged company.

Teladoc is best-known for providing urgent-care services. Acquiring Livongo, whose products monitor the vital signs of people with conditions such as diabetes, will help it branch out into management of chronic diseases. Livongo’s devices alert doctors when glucose or other readings are out of range. It also offers coaching to help patients manage their conditions.

Livongo went public a year ago with a market value of about $3.4 billion, and the stock has more than quadrupled since that time. Its gains have been especially steep in the past month, roughly doubling since the start of July.

The shares were up 7.2% in premarket trading in New York, while Teladoc shares fell 2.2%.

Once viewed primarily as a way to help rural populations better access care, companies like Teladoc have long bet that much health care would eventually move online. A fresh wave of upstarts, flush with Silicon Valley funding, have already helped increase interest in virtual care, and with lockdowns and fears of contagion keeping many people away from the doctor’s office, the pandemic has hastened wider adoption of such services.

However, some analysts expressed reservations about the deal. Teladoc investors are viewing the deal with “major skepticism,” wrote Jared Holz, a Jefferies health-care trading specialist, in a note to clients.

Shareholders question the motivation for such a significant price tag for Livongo, according to Holz, when the stock has been performing well and when “barriers to entry here do not seem overly significant.”

