(Bloomberg) -- Telus Corp., one of Canada’s largest telcos, agreed to buy ADT Inc.’s operations in the country in a effort to expand its home and business security unit.

Telus will purchase ADT Security Services Canada Inc. for about C$700 million ($527 million), according to a company statement. The Canadian unit of Boca Raton, Florida-based ADT will add about 500,000 customers and about 1,000 employees to Telus. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“This acquisition furthers Telus’s commitment to leverage the power of technology to bring state-of-the-art convenience, control and safety into the lives, homes and businesses of more Canadians,” the Vancouver-based company said in its statement.

As of the third quarter, Telus expects to have added more than 12,000 new customers to its security business, bringing the total to about 100,000, prior to the acquisition. Telco rivals Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc. have established security monitoring businesses as well.

Telus plans to report its third quarter results on Nov. 7.

