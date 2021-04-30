(Bloomberg) -- Telecom industry groups sued to block a New York law that requires them to offer high-speed broadband service to low-income customers.

New York, as part of its 2022 budget legislation, this month enacted the requirement, which would provide the service for $15 per month, or higher-speed broadband for $20 per month, by June 15, according to a complaint filed in a Long Island federal court Friday. The suit seeks a declaration that the law is preempted by federal law and seeks a court order blocking it from taking effect.

(Corrects price of higher-speed broadband in second paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.