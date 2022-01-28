(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA’s Tim SA unit in Brazil is set to promote Alberto Griselli to the chief executive officer role, people familiar with the matter said.

Griselli, 52, is expected to be named to the job as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential information. Griselli, who’s currently Tim’s chief revenue officer, would take over as Brazil CEO from Pietro Labriola, who was named CEO of the parent company earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Telecom Italia declined to comment. A spokesperson for Tim didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Brazil’s mobile carriers are gearing up for competition in 5G, seeking to improve their offerings as Latin America’s biggest economy looks to upgrade its internet services.

In November the local units of America Movil SAB and Telefonica SA -- Claro SA and Vivo Participacoes SA -- and Tim each won a national batch of 80MHz in the 3.5GHz frequency for 5G technology. That’s the area expected to see the most competition.

Labriola to Brazil

Telecom Italia’s Labriola is planning to travel to Brazil this weekend in anticipation of final rulings from the country’s regulators on a deal involving Oi SA, the people said.

Brazilian communications watchdog Anatel on Friday postponed a ruling on the deal according to Teletime newswire, while competition authority Cade could rule in the second week of February, the people said.

Brazil’s long-awaited 5G auction raised 46.8 billion reais ($8.7 billion) as the country’s major carriers were joined by half a dozen new entrants.

In late 2020 a Rio de Janeiro court approved the sale of Oi’s Brazilian mobile phone business to the local units of Telefonica, Telecom Italia and America Movil for 16.5 billion reais in an auction that capped years of failed takeover attempts.

