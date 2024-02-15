(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA’s chief executive officer said he welcomes a possible new approach by European regulators that would favor mergers in the telecommunications industry to help fund the rollout of 5G networks.

Europe has too many phone carriers, especially compared with the US, CEO Pietro Labriola said on a Thursday conference call with analysts. That affects companies’ ability to make investments, he said.

“We are ready to do our part on M&A activity in the country when we will finalize the KKR deal,” Labriola said.

Telecom Italia last year agreed to sell its landline network to US-based KKR & Co. for as much as €22 billion ($23.6 billion). The deal to dispose of the network, the company’s most valuable asset, marks a first for any European carrier.

Italy has one of the most competitive telecoms markets in Europe, in part because of moves by discount carrier Iliad SA, which entered the country in 2018 offering cheap, no-frills mobile plans that sparked a price war.

Consolidation of the Italian sector is already in the spotlight. Vodafone Group Plc last month rejected a revised offer by Iliad to combine the two companies’ Italian businesses.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. has held exploratory talks about a potential merger of its Wind Tre SpA unit with either Swisscom AG’s Fastweb business or Iliad’s Italian operations, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg late last year.

And Fastweb is planning its own offer for Vodafone’s Italian operations, Bloomberg News has reported.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-member European Union, is weighing moves to facilitate consolidation in the industry as continued fragmentation could keep operators from reaching the scale needed for network investment, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Labriola also said on Thursday that he’s confident Telecom Italia’s network sale will be approved by EU competition authorities by the summer.

