(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA agreed to a deeper review of KKR & Co.’s takeover proposal and will ask the private equity giant for more details about its business plan for the troubled former phone monopoly, according to a statement late Sunday night.

Telecom Italia board unanimously mandated Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola and chairman Salvatore Rossi to further discuss KKR’s strategy for the carrier in a meeting held Sunday, the statement added. The decision follows an initial push by independent directors.

Telecom Italia is seeking fresh information “to evaluate the attractiveness and concreteness” of KKR’s potential offer and then possibly “defining a limited period and perimeter for carrying out an exclusive confirmatory due diligence.”

KKR offered last year a preliminary bid of 50.5 euro cents a share, a premium of about 75% to Friday’s closing share price. Telecom Italia’s market capitalization has fallen by a third since January to about 6 billion euros. The phone company reported a record 8.6 billion-euro loss in the last quarter after booking impairment charges.

The board decision on Sunday indicates Telecom Italia is taking more time to assess KKR’s bid, tabled in November. Labriola unveiled earlier this month a business plan to counter the KKR offer that’s focused on extracting value by separating the infrastructure unit from the commercial business.

Such a strategy could push Telecom Italia’s long-term value to as much as 1.3 euros per share if its landline assets are fully separated and then merged with smaller, state-backed Open Fiber SpA, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Telecom Italia board also reiterated on Sunday that it’s committed to “its assets reorganization plan through a possible merger with Open Fiber,” the statement said. It added the company has an “unspoken value” that needs to be taken in account before evaluating alternative plans to the company’s own.

Last December KKR said its approach to buy Telecom Italia is “of a friendly nature,” and the U.S.-based company wants to work with the Italian carrier’s board “to achieve their support for the offer.”

The carrier’s two biggest investors, France’s Vivendi SE and Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, have repeatedly said the KKR bid doesn’t adequately reflect the company’s value.

