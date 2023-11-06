7h ago
Telecom Italia Is Not Planning Job Cuts as Part of Network Sale, Chairman Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia isn’t planning any job cuts or layoffs as part of the sale of its network to KKR, the phone carrier’s chairman Salvatore Rossi said Monday.
- Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Rome, Rossi said the project to sell the grid approved by the board Sunday goes on even if Vivendi is opposing it
- NOTE: Telecom Italia Approves Grid Sale, Defying Its Top Investor
