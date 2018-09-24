Telecom Italia Is Said to Discuss Nextel Bid at Board Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA’s board discussed a proposal by Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish to make an offer for Nextel Telecomunicacoes Ltda, a move that would help the phone company gain market share and spectrum in Brazil, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks followed a report by Bloomberg News last week that Telecom Italia was considering a bid for the company, Brazil’s fifth-largest wireless carrier. Telecom Italia acknowledged that its board met to discuss various scenarios on Monday, without being specific.

“Telecom Italia’s board of directors reviewed opportunities to invest in assets and dismiss non-core assets,” the Milan-based company said in a statement.

The proposal would shore up Telecom Italia’s position in a fragmented market, where stiff competition has kept prices low. Brazil, which accounted for 23 percent of its total revenue last year, is a bright spot for the company at a time when its home market is under attack by discount French carrier Iliad SA.

A final decision hasn’t been made the the company could decide not to bid, one of the person said.

Adding Subscribers

Tim Participacoes SA, a unit of Telecom Italia, has steadily scooped up subscribers in Brazil in recent years -- at the expense of Telefonica SA’s Vivo. Nextel, whose largest investor is NII Holdings Inc., had 3.2 million subscribers at the end of last year. But the carrier has been struggling: It reported an adjusted operating loss of $31 million before depreciation and amortization.

Genish, a veteran telecom executive who spent several years in Brazil, also discussed possible asset sales at the board meeting, the people said. Divestitures under consideration include the company’s wholesale arm Sparkle and media unit Persidera, as well as a partial stake in its listed wireless tower unit Inwit SpA, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Persidera received two revised bids from I Squared Capital and RAI Way SpA, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

