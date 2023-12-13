(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA plans to start discussing the prospect of renewing its board ahead of its annual meeting next spring, according to people familiar with the matter.

The phone carrier’s board of directors is set to gather on Thursday to preliminarily review a plan that would keep current Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola in his role and present a slate of candidates, the people said, who asked not to be named when discussing private information.

The proposed list could be formally submitted to shareholders at Telecom Italia’s annual meeting, which is scheduled for April 23, the people added.

Labriola said Thursday he’s available for a new mandate at the helm of the phone carrier but the choice doesn’t depend on him, according to Radiocor newsagency.

Telecom Italia agreed last month to sell its landline network to US-based private equity firm KKR & Co. for €22 billion ($23.7 billion). The strategic shake-up — aimed mainly at slashing over €30 billion in debt — is one that the company has been weighing for more than 15 years.

At the meeting this week the board will also review KKR’s request for more time to prepare a new offer for Telecom Italia Sparkle, a subsea cable unit, and to acknowledge Telecom Italia chairman Salvatore Rossi’s plan to not seek a new term, the people added.

Meanwhile, Vivendi SE, Telecom Italia’s largest investor, is finalizing a legal action that may be unveiled as soon as this week to halt the sale of the Telecom Italia grid. The French media conglomerate is set to contend that the deal isn’t compliant with Italian corporate law.

Labriola said Thursday that Telecom Italia’s complied with regulations over the sale of its landline network which is going ahead, Radiocor reported.

Vivendi’s request to block the network sale was announced last month after the phone carrier’s board voted to approve the move without calling for a full shareholder meeting.

Representatives for Telecom Italia and Vivendi declined to comment.

