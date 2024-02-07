(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA rejected Italy’s bid of up to €750 million ($805 million) for its submarine cable unit Telecom Italia Sparkle SpA, dragging on the sale of a strategic asset for the government.

The company considers the government’s offer “unsatisfactory,” Telecom Italia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has been trying to take over what it views as a particularly strategic asset for her country but has so far not found an agreement over the price.

Sparkle operates over 600,000 kilometers (373,000 miles) of cables connecting countries including Israel and the US. Subsea cables are among the main fiber infrastructure that allow worldwide data flow, potentially including sensitive information, across continents.

Telecom Italia has already sold its landline network to KKR & Co. in a €22 billion ($23.8 billion) deal — but Sparkle was intentionally left out of the deal because of its geopolitical significance.

The board already rejected a previous offer for the company.

Telecom Italia’s board has asked CEO Pietro Labriola to negotiate a different option “with possible adjustments to the contractual terms,” in the assumption that Telecom Italia “maintain a stake in the company for a certain period of time and supports the implementation of the strategic plan,” according to the statement.

