(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA will cut about 9,000 jobs by 2030, equating to around 20% of its Italian workforce, the company said Thursday as it presented its new business plan.

The job cut total will include all planned and voluntary exits including retirements, a spokesman said, calling it part of the company’s push to create a leaner structure.

Telecom Italia is seeking to accelerate a turnaround through a spinoff plan that would see the former phone monopolist give up control of the most valuable asset it owns, the network.

The company’s board on Wednesday gave a mandate to Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola to cede control of the grid and cut the company’s more than 30 billion euros ($31 billion) in gross debt by breaking the phone carrier up into several separate units and looking to attract new partners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.