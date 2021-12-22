Telecoms and Airlines Agree to Share Data in an Effort to Resolve 5G Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- Leading trade groups for the telecommunications and aviation industries have agreed to share data in an effort to resolve a tense standoff over a new 5G service that threatens to disrupt flights.

The groups said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they would share “available data from all parties to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation.” The statement was issued by CTIA, which represents the cellular industry; Aerospace Industries Association and Airlines for America.

Airlines and other aviation-industry groups have been warning that there could be significant flight disruptions if the 5G airwaves were expanded as planned on Jan. 5.

Aviation groups say that the new 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, while AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. insist there’s no risk.

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that it may have to prohibit certain landings in low-visibility conditions and also restrict some helicopter operations if its analysis showed a risk to safety.

The 5G service is to commence on Jan. 5, said Kim Hart, a spokeswoman for AT&T, one of the major wireless carriers seeking to take advantage of new spectrum for 5G service.

