(Bloomberg) -- Teledyne Technologies Inc. agreed to buy FLIR Systems Inc. for about $8 billion in cash and stock to build out its offering of sensors used in aerospace and other industries.

FLIR holders will get about $56 per share, based on average trading prices over the past five days. That reflects about a 28% premium to the company’s last closing price of $43.83 on Dec. 31.

The manufacturers of sensors, cameras and sensor system share similar business models, but have little overlap because their technologies involve different wavelengths, Teledyne Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian said in a statement.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company expects the purchase to immediately add to earnings.

FLIR, based in Wilsonville, Oregon, jumped 20% to $52.45 in pre-market New York trading.

