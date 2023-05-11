(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA is interested in doing a deal with Vodafone Group Plc to share fiber-optic broadband networks in Spain, as the British carrier’s shareholders push it to streamline operations.

The Spanish company is “open and prepared” to explore potential partnerships with Vodafone “in particular in the case of fiber in Spain if they wanted to progressively turn off their cable,” Telefonica’s Chief Operating Officer Ángel Vilá said in an interview by phone.

Vodafone’s new Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle is under pressure to do deals and turn around a years-long slump in its shares from several investors who have built up significant stakes, including billionaire Xavier Niel and Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC.

Among Vodafone’s European operations, Spain’s has stood out for years as a problem, with dwindling revenues and shrinking market share. In January, while still serving as interim CEO, Della Valle demoted the unit to its second tier of smaller “Europe cluster” markets.

The Spanish division has attracted takeover interest from potential buyers, including Apollo Global Management Inc., Bloomberg reported last month, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Although Spain has Europe’s largest fiber network, including systems run by Telefonica, Orange and several smaller companies, much of Vodafone’s footprint is older, less-efficient cable. It also has wholesale agreements with Telefonica and Orange to access their fiber networks.

Telefonica has for several years been seeking to create joint ventures to either deploy or operate fiber units in several markets, including Brazil, Chile, Germany, the UK and parts of Spain, in order to reduce capital investment.

Telefónica and Vodafone are already part of a joint venture in the UK, CTIL, that operates mobile towers. Telefónica is also a wholesale client of Vodafone’s cable network in Germany, while Vodafone is a client of Telefonica’s fiber network in Spain.

