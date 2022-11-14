(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA may have to pay its highest coupon for an existing euro-denominated bond as it seeks to replace some subordinated notes early, showing the soaring cost of maintaining clout with hybrid bond investors.

The Spanish company is expected to raise 500 million euros ($515 million) from a green hybrid bond on Monday, with terms initially shown to investors indicating an interest rate of 7.625% to 7.75%, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. That range would be the highest coupon for an existing Telefonica bond in euros.

At the same time, the telecommunications firm is looking to buy back part of two hybrid notes -- which have characteristics of debt and equity -- that will reach their first call dates next year. The early replacement comes amid a bumper few days for bond sales in Europe as a gauge of credit risk fell to its lowest since August, with market sentiment helped by softer US inflation data.

Telefonica’s moves underline its “strong track record of being a good actor in the hybrid markets and could help its subordinated debt outperform peers,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior credit analyst Aidan Cheslin wrote on Monday. While there has been speculation that some companies may end up breaking with the market convention of calling hybrids at the first opportunity, Cheslin sees more so-called extension risk in sectors like real estate and energy.

The interest rate on the new note is set to far exceed what Telefonica is currently paying for the bonds it wants to buy back, as well as the rate it would pay if they were extended. The notes callable next March and September currently pay 2.625% and 3%, respectively, and would both pay coupons of more than 5% if they were extended, based on current market rates.

Companies typically seek to replace hybrids at the first opportunity in order to please investors and retain equity content in their financial profiles, which supports credit ratings. While Telefonica is utilizing a good market window to replace the notes early, other companies have made more unusual decisions about their hybrid bonds as the cost of issuing new debt soars.

The purpose of the buyback is to give bondholders “the opportunity to switch into the new notes ahead of upcoming first call dates,” according to a company statement. Representatives at Telefonica did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

