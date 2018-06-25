(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA outbid its main rival Mediapro for the bulk of broadcast rights to Spain’s main soccer league in an auction that raised 3.4 billion euros ($3.98 billion).

The three-season deal announced Monday tightens Telefonica’s grip over La Liga matches starting in 2019. The price compares with a combined 2.95 billion euros that Mediapro, Telefonica and others offered for the prior three years.

The outcome was a surprise because Telefonica had indicated it would bid cautiously while focused on reducing debt. Based on previously unavailable data on viewer habits, Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila said in February the company would forgo aggressive bidding for soccer rights.

“The award was made at an identical price for each of the three seasons (980 million euros), which equates to a slight deflation” from the latest season, Telefonica said in a filing. “Telefonica has always defended that the LFP matches are a very attractive content, but that its acquisition had to be carried out at the appropriate price. The offer made by the company meets these parameters.”

After the latest auction in 2015, Mediapro, which doesn’t have a major broadcasting platform of its own, promptly resold its rights to Telefonica, Orange SA and Vodafone Group Plc.

Two Packages

Telefonica was awarded the two main packages, for nine matches in Monday’s auction. Mediapro was awarded rights to one match, highlights and broadcasts in public spaces, such as bars and restaurants.

While recent rights auctions in England and Italy have dipped in value, the sport has benefited from steep inflation over the past decade as telecom carriers began competing with broadcasters for content that could help them retain broadband subscribers. New interest from web giants including Amazon.com Inc. has raised some expectations that rights values will keep soaring.

Barcelona-based Mediapro has dominated global broadcasting rights for Spain’s top soccer matches and the rights in Spain for the Champions League, Europe’s top club competition. In May, Mediapro beat other bids for televising French matches, making the company the leading distributor of two of the region’s top five leagues. The Spanish TV producer was a major force in Italian auctions this spring, helping drive up prices before losing to Sky Plc.

While only four of the eight packages on sale Monday were awarded by the league, the auction raised 15 percent more than the previous tender, La Liga said in an emailed statement. Rights to Spain’s Copa del Rey weren’t included in the awards.

Higher Yield

The increase in yield for the auction is a boon to La Liga, which also believes it has a strong overseas brand, given that it’s home to stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Teams from its league, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, have been frequent recent finalists in the Champions League.

La Liga President Javier Tebas wants to shrink the financial gap between the Spanish tournament and England’s Premier League, the world’s wealthiest. Tebas has said that he expects the two leagues to be practically equal within 10 years.

Tebas’s ambitions to catch up with the Premier League received a boost recently when the English league saw its domestic broadcast revenue cut to 1.55 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) a year from 1.7 billion pounds after years of rampant inflation, despite the entry of Amazon. The digital giant entered the fray for the first time, but did so cheaply, buying a package of matches that Enders Analysis estimated cost around 30 million pounds ($40 million) a year.

However, the Premier League has a strong card in overseas rights. In 2016-17, those sales took total broadcast revenue to 3.2 billion pounds, more than double the total for La Liga for the same season at 1.48 billion pounds, according to Deloitte’s annual review of football finance.

