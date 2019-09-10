(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA aims to cut about 5,000 jobs in Spain through a voluntary retirement plan, according to two people familiar with the matter, as it pushes to slash costs and boost its share price.

The phone company and unions have had preliminary discussions on a so-called incentivized retirement plan for workers over 53 years of age, said the people, who asked not to be named because the announcement hasn’t been made public. The carrier is set to present a formal proposal to unions on Wednesday, one of the people said.

The plan to cut staff is one of several options that have been discussed in recent weeks by management as it seeks to bolster the share price. The plan may be discussed at a board meeting today, which was called more than two weeks ahead of schedule to address a slump in the company’s share price and ways to boost it.

A spokesman at Telefonica declined to comment.

Telefonica has occasionally used early retirement offers to slash the size of its staff over the past decade. The most recent was in 2016, when the company took a 2.9 billion euro ($3.2 billion) charge upfront for an early retirement program.

The current offer will also include “re-skilling” programs for remaining employees to develop talents related to new technologies such as the internet of things and big data, one of the people said.

