(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA sales stabilized in the second quarter as the phone carrier benefited from price hikes for premium products in Spain, supporting its an annual outlook for growth.

Revenue was 12.1 billion euros ($13.5 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with the 12 billion-euro average of six analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The stabilizing sales may give investors confidence in the former monopoly’s target of increasing revenue by 2% in 2019. The carrier is relying heavily on growth in Spain to reach that goal after a tough first quarter largely because of competition.

Revenue is expected by analysts to improve in the second half, underpinning an expected improvement in operating income before depreciation and amortization, known as Oibda.

Telefonica Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete has been pushing artificial intelligence and other technology throughout the company’s networks to cut costs and raise efficiency, while he also seeks to pay down debt through internally generated cash.

Telefonica’s shares are down less than 1% this year, outperforming the broader Stoxx 600 Telecom index’s 2.8% decline.

Oibda rose to 4.438 billion euros, in line with the 4.4 billion-euro average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

