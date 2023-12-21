(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA will cut headcount by more than 16% in Spain as it seeks to save costs as it seeks to increase profitability.

Unions and the carrier reached a preliminary agreement to cut 3,421 jobs, according to a statement from the UGT union sent Thursday. If the target is not met voluntarily by Feb. 8, there will be compulsory job cuts.

The staff reduction is part of Telefonica’s plan to grow its profits over the next three years, partly through a program to reduce costs by €600 million announced in November. Besides job cuts, it will achieve this by migrating away from its copper network, using more automation and generating more efficiencies within the organization. Bloomberg reported that it was also studying a stake sale in its technology unit, estimated to have a value of €2 billion.

The program would translate into a provision of between €1.6 billion and €2 billion, according to an estimate by GVC Gaesco analyst Juan Peña based on previous layoffs. Going forward, the company will see net savings in free-cash-flow of €100 million as the gross savings surpass the payment commitments.

These are good news for the company as the laid off workers are surplus employees or staff that no longer have functions due to the copper switch off, according to Peña. The layoffs will not significantly impact the valuation however, he said.

Telefonica rose 0.52% to 3.64 per share at 9:11 a.m. in Madrid.

The redundancy plan is available to workers aged 55 or older, and those who accept it will be paid a percentage of their salary until they are 65. Fifty-five year-olds will receive 68% of their salary until age 63 and 38% until age 65. Older workers will receive a smaller percentage.

The company also agreed to reduce the weekly working hours to 36. Unions will meet the company again on Dec. 28.

Chief Executive Officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete has cut staff in Spain by 27% since he was appointed in 2016. This has contributed to the company’s more than €10 billion “one-off” restructuring costs over the past decade, including €7.5 billion in Spain, largely related to early retirement plans, according to Berenberg analyst Carl Murdock-Smith.

Previous headcount cuts have yielded limited results, Murdock-Smith wrote in a note to clients in November, noting that the supposed savings have failed to materialize.

Telefonica’s shareholder structure is in flux since Saudi Telecom Co. announced plans to acquire a €2.1 billion stake in the company in September. Spain’s government, which once owned the company and sold the last of its Telefonica shares in 1999, will buy as much as 10% of shares, it said on Dec. 19. The stake, worth as much as €2 billion, may turn the government into the carrier’s largest shareholder.

(Updates with analyst comment.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.