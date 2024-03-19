(Bloomberg) -- RedBird IMI’s acquisition of the Telegraph newspaper is likely to face an in-depth investigation over public interest concerns, UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said, casting yet more doubt on the UAE-backed deal.

The media regulator Ofcom found United Arab Emirates-based International Media Investments, a majority partner in the joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners, could have an “incentive” to “influence” titles at Telegraph Media Group, Frazer said in a written statement to Parliament on Tuesday.

That could “potentially act against the public interest in the UK by influencing the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion in the Daily Telegraph and the Sunday Telegraph newspapers,” she added, signaling she was “minded” to confirm a months-long “phase two” probe into the deal on Monday, after RedBird IMI has had a chance to respond.

Frazer’s latest intervention appears to kick an analysis of the regulatory issues surrounding the Telegraph takeover into the long grass while the government works on passing legislation to ban foreign state ownership of UK media titles. That move is seen as an effective block on the UAE-backed offer.

RedBird IMI is considering a sale of the Telegraph, which it effectively secured control of in November after agreeing a loan package with the Barclay family, Bloomberg previously reported.

