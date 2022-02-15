(Bloomberg) -- Telehealth startup Ro said its valuation has risen to $7 billion with the addition of $150 million in funds that the company, best known for selling erectile dysfunction drugs to millenials, will use to bridge online and in-person care.

The round was led by existing investor ShawSpring Partners, along with participation from others like General Catalyst, FirstMark Capital and TQ Ventures, Ro said in an emailed statement. The company said investors offered the funds to take advantage of momentum created by the pandemic.

Covid-19 has been a boon for companies like Ro, with more patients seeking virtual care from the safety of their homes. But the boundaries between online and offline care can sometimes become inconvenient — like, for example, when some aspect of a visit, like bloodwork, winds up requiring a trip to the doctor anyway. Ro’s funding will help the company work in both spaces, moving care to the clinic when treatment requires it.

Founded in 2017 as Roman, Ro has since rebranded and set its sights beyond its original sexual health and wellness services. It has expanded to offer treatment for weight management, smoking cessation and even fertility, through the acquisition of the startup Modern Fertility.

Recent acquisitions also include Workpath, a platform that allows doctors to dispatch phlebotomists and nurses to collect samples from patients, and Kit, which allows doctor-ordered tests to be shipped to patients’ homes. Both significantly expand the types of services Ro might offer. Last summer, for example, the company worked with New York State’s Department of Health to administer Covid-19 vaccinations to seniors in their homes.

“We’ve always wanted to help patients online and really meet them wherever they were,” said Chief Executive Officer Zachariah Reitano. During the pandemic, however, “they were spending far more time at home and so we had to meet them there as well.”

Reitano said the new funds will let Ro continue to build on its current acquisitions and possibly fuel more investments. Ro was last valued at $5 billion in March 2021, the company said.

Alongside the funding news, the company announced the launch of an online dermatology service, Ro Derm. Recently, it also launched Ro Mind, a digital clinic for mental health, and Ro Pharmacy, a cash-pay online pharmacy. The company does not accept insurance for any of its services.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.