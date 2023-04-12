(Bloomberg) -- Telenor ASA appointed Frank Maao as senior vice president for capital markets and investor relations, according to a statement.

Maao comes from the position as a senior equity research analyst at DNB Markets, where he covered companies such as Telenor, AutoStore Holdings Ltd, Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj.

“Frank has extensive experience from the capital markets and in-depth knowledge of the tech and telecom industries,” Chief Financial Officer Tone Hegland Bachke said. “Frank will be instrumental in our continued efforts to build understanding and trust with the financial markets and other stakeholders” as the company implements its new strategy, she said.

Maao will start on July 3.

