(Bloomberg) -- Telenor ASA is pushing ahead with plans to sell its operations in Pakistan, which could be valued at about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The Norwegian telecommunications operator is working with Citigroup Inc. and will invite first round bids for the business later this month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Telenor said in July that it would conduct a strategic review of its Pakistan unit after posting a 2.5 billion-krone ($244 million) impairment on operations in the emerging economy.

Strategic buyers in the Middle East and Asia with existing operations in Pakistan are expected to show interest, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction, they said.

A representative for Telenor declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Citigroup didn’t immediately provide comment.

Shares in Telenor have fallen by almost a third in Oslo the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of $12.8 billion. In October, Telenor said underlying earnings in Pakistan fell 22% in the third quarter, in part because of rising energy prices in the country. The impact of this was offset by a gain from the reversal of a SIM tax in Pakistan.

--With assistance from Manuel Baigorri and Faseeh Mangi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.