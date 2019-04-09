Telenor to Buy Majority Stake in Finland's DNA for $1.7 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian mobile operator Telenor ASA is expanding into Finland by acquiring a majority stake in phone company DNA Oyj for 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion).

Telenor will pay 20.90 euros a share in cash for 54 percent of DNA held by Finda Telecoms Oy and PHP Holding Oy, Telenor said in a statement. DNA shares closed at 19.46 euros on Monday.

The company has 2.9 million subscribers in Finland and is the country’s third-largest mobile operator.

“Not only are we strengthening our footprint in the Nordic region, we are also gaining a solid position across fixed and mobile in the Finnish market,” Telenor Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said in the statement.

