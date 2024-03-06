(Bloomberg) -- Call center giant Teleperformance SE pushed back on concerns that generative artificial intelligence could disrupt its core customer service business following a plunge in its share price last week.

“AI will generate new needs,” Chief Financial Officer Olivier Rigaudy said on a call with reporters on Wednesday as the group published its earnings report. The rise in AI-generated deepfakes and cybersecurity risks will require more moderators, he said.

Last week, shares in Teleperformance fell to their lowest since late 2016 after Swedish fintech company Klarna Bank AB said its AI assistant, powered by OpenAI, has made a big contribution to the business. That sparked concerns that the technology could disrupt Teleperformance’s call-center business.

“It’s not generative at all, it’s conversational, it’s a basic robot,” Rigaudy said of Klarna’s tool, adding that Teleperformance has been operating the same sort of chatbots for many years. He said Teleperformance estimates its 25,000 chatbots doing simple transactions replace about 150,000 people, while Klarna said its bot is doing the equivalent work of 700 full-time agents.

Paris-based Teleperformance reported annual revenue of €8.35 billion ($9.1 billion) for 2023 on Wednesday. It’s expecting a pro forma organic sales growth of 2% to 4% in 2024.

