(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Mexican soccer and gambling business Ollamani SAB surged Tuesday following its spinoff from pay TV operator Grupo Televisa SAB, driving the market value of the newly listed company to around 5 billion pesos ($293 million).

Ollamani SAB shares tripled to 34.50 pesos per unit after pricing at an initial 11.50 pesos per unit in an auction before the market open, according to data from the Mexican stock exchange. Parent company Televisa priced at 10.86 pesos per unit in the auction and slipped 1.8% to 10.66 pesos.

The spinoff created Mexico’s first listed sports and gaming company and aims to unlock value from Televisa shares, which tumbled to a nearly 28-year low in October. Televisa shares have risen nearly 13% since the company announced a date for the spinoff on Jan. 25.

Ollamani’s assets will include the Club America soccer team and Mexico’s biggest soccer stadium, Estadio Azteca, which is set to be one of the venues for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The stadium will undergo an initial renovation estimated at 900 million pesos in 2024, according to a filing. Ollamani may take on additional debt to complete the project, the filing said.

Emilio Azcarraga Jean, the controlling shareholder of Televisa as well as Ollamani, was looking at purchasing more shares of the newly public entity, according to the document.

The company’s gaming division operates 18 casinos while the publishing business includes titles such as TV y Novelas, a weekly entertainment magazine.

The shares trade under the ticker AGUILCPO, a reference to Club America’s nickname of Aguilas, or eagles. Ollamani means ball game in Mexico’s native nahuatl language.

