(Bloomberg) -- Swedish carrier Telia AB agreed to buy Bonnier AB’s television operations for 9.2 billion kronor ($1 billion) in cash to add media content to its broadband and wireless customer offers.

Closely-held Bonnier Broadcasting owns channels including Sweden’s TV4, Finland’s MTV3 and C More pay-TV channels in both countries. The purchase is the second large acquisition announced by Telia this week, following a $2.6 billion deal to buy TDC A/S’s business in Norway in a bid to take on the country’s largest operator, Telenor ASA, on its home turf.

“The way in which information and entertainment is produced, distributed and consumed is profoundly being transformed,” Telia said in a statement Friday. The acquisition “is of strategic importance to Telia as it strengthens the company in the fast growing area of video content consumption.”

Telia has exited troubled investments in Central Asia in recent years to focus on Nordic and Baltic markets under Chief Executive Officer Johan Dennelind, who has moved twice this week to plug gaps in the carrier’s local portfolio of assets. A key part of the company’s strategy is to retain customers by offering combined subscriptions on TV, mobile and broadband services. The purchase of Bonnier Broadcasting lets Telia offer media content to subscribers, in a challenge to the region’s other carriers.

The purchases add to the flow of telecom and media deals in the region this year. Copenhagen-based TDC was acquired by a group of pension funds, and Swedish carrier Tele2 AB agreed to buy broadband and TV operator Com Hem Holding AB.

The purchase in Norway adds about $480 million to Telia’s annual sales, which stood at about $9 billion last year. The acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting add another $840 million, meaning Dennelind has signed deals that will boost Telia’s revenue by almost 15 percent over a few days.

(Updates with additional details.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Niclas Rolander in Stockholm at nrolander@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Kim Robert McLaughlin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.