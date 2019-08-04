(Bloomberg) -- Telia Co. Chief Executive Officer Johan Dennelind informed the board that he will leave his position after six years at the helm of the Swedish telecom company.

Dennelind steered the company, whose largest shareholder is the Swedish government, away from the complex holdings it had in Central Asia when he took over in 2013 and favored expanding in the Nordic market, particularly Denmark.

Keen on adding media and content to Telia’s broadband, cable and mobile businesses, he oversaw a 9.2 billion krona ($960 million) bid for Bonnier AB’s television operations. The deal faces a European Union investigation with a Sept. 19 deadline on whether it would reduce choice and increase prices for consumers. Bonnier operates TV channels and video-streaming services including Sweden’s TV4, MTV in Finland and C More.

Shareholders haven’t benefited greatly under his tenure. The stock has fallen about 9% in the period, while Norway’s Telenor has gained 44%.

Dennelind submitted his resignation letter in accordance with the 12-month notice period in his contract. The search for his successor will start immediately, the company said in a statement. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional comments.

