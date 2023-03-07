Tell Us More About Gas-Stove Risks, US Consumer Watchdog Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US consumer watchdog agency wants to know more about hazards associated with the use of natural gas stoves, two months after one of its commissioners sparked outrage by floating the possibility of a ban.

In its request published Tuesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking for information from the public about chemical hazards linked to gas ranges, along with potential solutions. The agency is seeking, among other things, data that could “inform health-based emission limits.”

Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. raised the idea of a ban in January, prompting accusations of overreach from Republican lawmakers. Within days, the head of the commission clarified that the agency had no plans to halt the use of gas stoves, and the White House said President Joe Biden didn’t support banning them either.

The agency’s request for information, which the commission approved in a 3-1 vote last month, could serve as the basis for a future rule if the agency decides to change course on regulating stoves.

Gas stoves are used in about 40% of homes in the US. They emit nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization have said are unsafe. Multiple studies have linked the pollutants to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions.

