(Bloomberg) -- Telstra Corp. announced that Vicki Brady will become its new chief executive officer, replacing Andrew Penn who is retiring after more than seven years in the role.

Brady, who is currently the firm’s chief financial officer, will take the helm on Sept. 1, according to a company statement Wednesday. She has been with the firm since 2016.

“Andy has led Telstra during a period of significant change,” Chairman John Mullen said in the statement. “During his time as CEO, Andy has driven a focus on digitisation underpinned by a commitment to simplifying our products and services.”

