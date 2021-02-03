Telus International goes public with IPO in Toronto and New York

The long-anticipated initial public offering of Telus International (Cda) Inc. is finally complete, with shares surging after hitting the open market Wednesday in Toronto and New York.

The more heavily traded listing on the New York Stock Exchange rose more than 30 per cent in an opening trade at US$33.10, compared to the IPO price of US$25 -- the high end of a range Telus Corp. identified during a recent road show. That strongly suggests strong institutional demand for the stock, and a belief that the business can keep growing.

Telus International has quietly grown from a provider of customer contact-centre services for other companies, to a big, diverse digital services company that provides an ever-growing list of services to more than 600 clients, including marquee names like Google, Uber, and TikTok. Those services now include things like app development, fraud protection, social media monitoring and chat-bots.

In its final prospectus, the company said it posted 17 per cent revenue growth in the first nine months of 2020, and plans to keep growing through acquisitions, new clients and deeper relationships with existing clients.

One key acquisition is still pending. Telus International is waiting for U.S. regulators to sign of on its acquisition of Lionbridge AI, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence learning by “tagging” data with information that helps AI systems to better understand the flows of data they take in. The regulators extended their review by a further 45 days, but Telus International has told investors it believes the deal with receive approval without conditions.

Telus Corp. will retain voting control over Telus International through its ownership of multi-voting shares.

Analysts believe Telus will eventually also seek IPOs for two other businesses it owns: Telus Health and Telus Agriculture.

“Eventually, yes,” said Canaccord Genuity Analyst Aravinda Galappatthige about additional spinoffs. “But that is a fair distance away. Certainly not in 2021 and likely not even 2022.”