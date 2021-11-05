​Telus reports Q3 profit up from a year ago, raises dividend

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

VANCOUVER - Telus Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $358 million, up from $321 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 32.74 cents per share, up from 31.12 cents per share.

The profit at Telus amounted to 25 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 24 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue and other income rose to $4.25 billion compared with $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 29 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from 28 cents per share last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.