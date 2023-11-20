(Bloomberg) -- Temasek Holdings Pte-backed Chinese augmented reality startup Rokid Inc. has raised $112 million at a valuation of $1 billion to help expand overseas, the latest to bet on next-generation hardware’s ability to bring about a mixed-reality future.

New investors in the Hangzhou-based company include Chinese online gaming and education service provider NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. Rokid, which has raised close to $200 million so far, said it’ll explore AR applications in education and that it expects overseas revenue to exceed domestic sales in 2024, without disclosing any figures.

“The company’s globalization plan was delayed due to the pandemic and we are catching up now,” said Misa Zhu, founder of Rokid and an ex-Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. executive that led its innovation business. “We look forward to working with NetDragon to expand our opportunities by leveraging their knowledge and know-how in education and gaming, as well as their global sales network.”

For years, global tech companies including Apple Inc., Google and TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd. have launched hardware they hoped would herald a mixed-reality future, with Meta Platforms Inc. also in talks to bring its mixed-reality headset to China through a partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd. But attempts so far have failed to appeal to a mass audience, due to high price tags, limited content and bulky head gear.

ByteDance slashed almost a quarter of its staff at its virtual-reality arm Pico, blaming an industry still in the “early exploration stage” in a statement earlier this month. Meta and Apple have debuted new headgear to mixed reviews, while Alphabet Inc.’s Google has said its latest prototype of augmented reality glasses still has a “long way to go” before a general public release.

