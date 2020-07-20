(Bloomberg) -- Temasek Holdings Pte reported a preliminary one-year total shareholder return of minus 2.3% for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, its worst performance since 2016.

The Singapore state investor’s net portfolio value was S$306 billion ($214 billion) versus a NPV of S$313 billion as of March 31, 2019. Due to Covid-19, finalized numbers have been slightly delayed this year and are set for release in September.

Temasek International Chief Executive Officer Dilhan Pillay said the company had been doing well in the three quarters leading up to the coronavirus outbreak, and that markets had rebounded since March. But he warned there could be more pain to come as geopolitical strife escalates and new waves of infection force countries around the world back into lockdown.

“Rising geopolitical and trade tensions, as a result of increasing nationalism and protectionism, will create more uncertainties for long-term investors and asset owners,” Pillay said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “These uncertainties are now exacerbated by the immediate, as well as longer term, impact of Covid-19.”

