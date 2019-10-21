Temasek Offers to Buy Control of Keppel for About $3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte offered to buy control of oil-rig builder Keppel Corp. for about S$4 billion ($3 billion).

Temasek, which already owns about a fifth of Keppel, offered to buy an additional 30.6% stake at S$7.35 a share, according to a statement Monday. That’s 26% higher than what Singapore-based Keppel traded at before the shares were halted, pending the announcement.

Temasek said it plans to keep Keppel traded on the Singapore exchange. Keppel also has businesses involved in real estate and infrastructure.

