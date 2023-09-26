(Bloomberg) -- 65 Equity Partners, an asset manager backed by Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte, is strengthening its US and European operations with key hires.

Singapore-based 65 Equity Partners has named Pascal Heberling as co-head of Europe, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. Heberling will join Alex Stirling in managing the firm’s European activities and will be based in London.

Heberling has spent more than two decades in private equity, most recently as a partner with BC Partners. He previously worked at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Cinven.

65 Equity Partners also hired Leon Brujis as head of its east coast operations in the US, based in New York. He will work alongside Alexander Fraser, head of US, to help ramp up the firm’s activities in the country. Brujis was previously at Palladium Equity Partners, where he led investments in the services and consumer sectors.

65 Equity Partners is a $3.3 billion fund that typically writes checks of $50 million to $150 million to back family-owned and founder-led companies. It has allocated about $1.5 billion of its funds under management for European and US investments.

Temasek launched the firm in 2021 with a broad mandate to support businesses willing to expand into Singapore and join the local stock exchange. 65 Equity Partners is led by Chief Executive Officer Chong Lee Tan.

The firm is nearing an ideal headcount for its international platform, though it may make a few more hires below the partner level, Tan said in an interview. 65 Equity Partners will have a team of about nine professionals in London, and about 11 in New York and San Francisco, he said.

“We have a pipeline of deals identified in Europe and the US,” Tan said. “We are in active discussions and advanced due diligence on a few firms and hope to close two to three investments by the first quarter of 2024.”

