China Manufacturing Momentum Intact Amid Property Slump
China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte.’s real estate investment managers Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust plan to merge in a scheme arrangement totaling S$4.2 billion ($3.1 billion).
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose, matching where they were at the beginning of December.
Mayor-Elect Adams pledges to overhaul a system that has outlasted previous attempted fixes
To get ahead this year, distressed investors found themselves looking at increasingly unusual opportunities for returns, a trend that’s set to continue in 2022.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte.’s real estate investment managers Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust plan to merge in a scheme arrangement totaling S$4.2 billion ($3.1 billion).
Mapletree Commercial plans to buy Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust units either through cash-and-scrip or a scrip-only consideration, the companies said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.
The two firms, both backed by Mapletree Investments Pte. that’s owned by Temasek, said the deal offers a ready launchpad to expand in Asia and to establish footholds in multiple cities swiftly.
Under the scrip consideration, Mapletree Commercial plans to issue 0.5963 new units per Mapletree North Asia Commercial unit, while under the other option, Mapletree North Asia Commercial shareholders can choose a combination of 0.5009 new Mapletree Commercial units and S$0.1912 in cash per unit, the statement said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.